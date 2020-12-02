StockMarketWire.com - Data-driven commerce company Bango said it had partnered with DocuBay, to distribute memberships for the latter's international global video-on-demand platform, DocuBay.
Under this agreement, Bango resale technology and partnerships would power DocuBay's growth plans to increase availability to more audiences around the world, expanding its global presence and growing its user base, the company said.
DocuBay, the premium membership Video-On-Demand streaming service by IN10 Media Network, provided a catalog of documentaries in over 180 countries.
At 10:04am: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was 0p at 172p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
