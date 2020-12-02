StockMarketWire.com - Accrol Group has named Richard Newman as its new CFO, due to join the board from February 2021.
He is currently regional finance director covering North Europe for DS Smith.
His experience also includes senior finance roles at Cadbury and National Express Group.
Accrol executive chairman Dan Wright said: 'We are focused on building a diversified tissue and personal hygiene business of considerable scale organically and by acquisition and Richards's proven M&A and integration skills will be integral in the achievement of our ambitions.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:ACRL] Accrol Group Hldgs Plc share price was 0p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
