StockMarketWire.com - Former Unilever CFO Alan Johnson is joining the board of Imperial Brands as a non-executive director from 1st January 2021.
Johnson was previously CFO and chief audit executive of Unilever's global foods division.
He was also chief financial officer and non-executive director at food retailer Jeronimo Martins until 2016.
Imperial chair Therese Esperdy said: 'As well as his financial acumen and international experience across mature and developing markets, he has a track record of successfully managing business transformations.
'These skills and capabilities will further strengthen the board's effectiveness as we enter the next important phase of Imperial's development.'
At 1:36pm: [LON:IMB] Imperial Brands PLC share price was 0p at 1356p
