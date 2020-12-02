StockMarketWire.com - Former Unilever CFO Alan Johnson is joining the board of Imperial Brands as a non-executive director from 1st January 2021.

Johnson was previously CFO and chief audit executive of Unilever's global foods division.

He was also chief financial officer and non-executive director at food retailer Jeronimo Martins until 2016.

Imperial chair Therese Esperdy said: 'As well as his financial acumen and international experience across mature and developing markets, he has a track record of successfully managing business transformations.

'These skills and capabilities will further strengthen the board's effectiveness as we enter the next important phase of Imperial's development.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com