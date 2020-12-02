StockMarketWire.com - InnovaDerma non-executive chair Joe Bayer is stepping down from his role with immediate effect.
He will resign as a director at the end of January 2021 but will remain an employee of InnovaDerma until 31st May to ensure an orderly handover.
His departure is part of a pre-planned process.
The group recently appointed Blake Hughes as CEO who brings significant experience in the beauty and personal care sectors, while the addition of Mark Ward and the proposed appointment of Simon Pyper adds digital and marketing expertise.
