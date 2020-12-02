StockMarketWire.com - Nucleus has confirmed it is in talks about a potential takeover after receiving offers from Integrafin Holdings and Epiris.
Both are existing parent companies of Nucleus competitors.
The firm issued a statement in relation to press reports that several buyers were putting forward cash offers for the business.
The business is also in preliminary talks with Aquiline Capital Partners and Allfunds.
Nucleus has disclosed that Sanlam UK, which owns 52% of the business, is supportive of these talks.
The statement concluded: 'There can be no certainty that any offers for Nucleus will be made, nor as to the terms of which any offer might be made.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:NUC] Nucleus Financial Group Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 116p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
