CA
04/12/2020 13:30 international merchandise trade
04/12/2020 13:30 labour force survey
07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
08/12/2020 06:45 unemployment
CN
06/12/2020 17:30 foreign exchange reserves
06/12/2020 17:30 trade data
09/12/2020 03:00 CPI
09/12/2020 03:00 PPI
DE
04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing turnover
04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing orders
07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index
08/12/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
09/12/2020 07:00 foreign trade
09/12/2020 07:00 labour cost index
ES
09/12/2020 08:00 industrial production
EU
08/12/2020 10:00 GDP
FR
08/12/2020 07:45 balance of payments
08/12/2020 07:45 foreign trade
08/12/2020 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
09/12/2020 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates
IE
04/12/2020 11:00 balance of payments
04/12/2020 11:00 GDP
07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
04/12/2020 09:00 retail sales
JP
04/12/2020 02:00 imported vehicle sales
06/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 20 days of month
07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
07/12/2020 23:30 household spending
07/12/2020 23:50 bank lending
07/12/2020 23:50 quarterly external debt & international investment position
07/12/2020 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
07/12/2020 23:50 balance of payments
08/12/2020 05:00 economy watchers survey
08/12/2020 23:50 orders received for machinery
09/12/2020 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
04/12/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
04/12/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
08/12/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
09/12/2020 01:01 KPMG and REC UK report on jobs
US
04/12/2020 13:30 international trade in goods & services
04/12/2020 13:30 jobs report for November
07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit
08/12/2020 13:30 revised productivity & costs
08/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
09/12/2020 12:00 MBA mortgage applications
09/12/2020 15:00 wholesale trade
09/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
