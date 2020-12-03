StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Standard Life Aberdeen has sold part of its stake in Indian subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company.
The group sold a 1.37% stake on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, raising approximately £172 million after taxes and expenses.
Standard Life Aberdeen said it intended to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Following the sale, the group's remaining stake in HDFC Life - held through a Mauritius-based entity - was 8.89%.
Based on HDFC Life's share price, this stake was worth approximately £1.2bn, Standard Life Aberdeen said.
This remaining shareholding in HDFC Life is locked in until end-March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
