StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Derwent London said that TransferWise committed to a new five-year lease and expanded its occupation at the iconic Tea Building in Shoreditch E1.
TransferWise currently occupied 31,700 sq ft on a lease due to expire in December 2023 had committed to a new five-year lease on 48,950 sq ft, an increase of 54%, the company said.
In a separate announcement, Derwent London announced that it has exchanged contracts to sell its 192,700 sq ft freehold interest in Johnson Building, 77 Hatton Garden and 5-7 St Cross Street EC1 to Eurazeo Patrimoine, the real assets division of Eurazeo.
The headline price was £170m before rental top-ups of £2.4m for incentives and vacant space, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
