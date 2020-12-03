StockMarketWire.com - Fund management company Braveheart Investment said it would a pay special dividend after swinging to a first-half profit thanks to a jump in the value of its investment portfolio.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit was £402,000 compared with a loss of £122,000 a year earlier as revenue jumped to £895,000 from £250,000.
The value of its investment portfolio as at 30 September 2020 was £2,601,677, up from £1,108,677 seen on 31 March 2020 and up from £1,072,900 reported at end of September last year.
The special interim dividend of 42.75 pence per share would be paid on 5 January to shareholders on the register on 11 December.
Since the period end the valuation of its strategic investment portfolio materially increased following the sale of Pharm 2 Farm Limited to Remote Monitored Systems.
'We believe that our strategic investments continue to be the most likely drivers of growth in shareholder value over the remainder of the current year,' the company said.
At 8:17am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was 0p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
