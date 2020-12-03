StockMarketWire.com - Consumer sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep reported said it expected narrow losses and annual revenue of at least £24m amid ongoing momentum and strong Black Friday sales.
The company expected the underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, to be approximately £2.5m, a 77% year-on-year reduction.
For the five months through November, the company reported that revenue grew 15% year-on-year.
'We have had a strong November and a remarkable performance over the Black Friday period, with sales over the four days totalling £1.1m, up 45% on the previous year. On Black Friday itself we sold a mattress on average every three minutes,' the company said.
'We are undoubtedly benefitting from structural tailwinds, with the shift to online continuing at pace, as well as ongoing strength in the homewares sector. There is no visibility as to how long these positive drivers will continue and uncertainties around Brexit and consumer spending remain,' it added.
At 8:41am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
