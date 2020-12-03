StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said it had completed the acquisition of Wartsila ELAC Nautik for €11.25m after German government approval for the transaction was granted in November.
Wartsila ELAC Nautik GmbH will be renamed ELAC SONAR GmbH.
ELAC SONAR 'will join the group as Cohort's sixth standalone subsidiary,' the company said.
'The acquisition will enhance Cohort's maritime defence system offering, with market leading technology in surface ship and submarine sonars, underwater communication systems and echo sounders,' it added.
