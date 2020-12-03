StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets products maker Directa Plus upgraded its guidance on revenue following good progress in the second half of the year amid new business wins.
The company said it was confident of achieving total revenues for the year ending 31 December 2020 of approximately €6.0 million, exceeding current consensus market expectations.
The upbeat outlook comes as the company continued to make 'good progress during the second half of 2020, with orders and agreements signed for the company's products and services across all verticals, Directa Plus added.
'This improvement in trading performance has been primarily driven by the sales of G+ enhanced face masks, including Co-Masks, which have proven very popular with both individual and corporate customers and have generated strong demand.'
The company also said it had signed an agreement with the Soft Goods Division of a major international developer and manufacturer of consumer electronics, personal computers and related services.
The agreement covered the potential application of the company's graphene technology on covering materials of consumer devices.
At 9:13am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: