StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 index rose slightly this morning by 0.13% despite news that France could veto any Brexit deal between the UK and European Union.
Supermarket chains Sainsbury's and Morrisons announced that they will pay business rates in full, waiving their right to relief. The payments totalled £684 million between them.
J Sainsbury shares were up 1.67% to 213.4p, while Morrison shares were down 1.09% to 176.7p.
Countryside Properties announced plans to separate its housebuilding business amid limited growth opportunities following increased focus on growing its regeneration business.
Shares were up 0.41% to 442.6p.
Financial services company Standard Life Aberdeen said it had sold part of its stake in Indian subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company, raising approximately £172 million after taxes and expenses.
The company's share price rose 0.35% in early trading to 284.1p.
Public transport company Go-Ahead Group lifted its expectations for its London & international bus division, and kept its outlook on its rail division unchanged.
Its shares climbed 4.14% to 894p.
Savings and retirement company Phoenix Group announced plans to become a net-zero carbon business by 2050, while also reporting strong financial performance for the 12 months to the end of September 2020.
Phoenix's share rice ticked lower by 0.3% to 734.4p.
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced payment of dividends to shareholders, with each share paying out €0.1386, $0.1665 or 12.48p depending on currency choice.
Its share price dropped slightly by 0.68% to £13.44 for A shares.
Property developer St Modwen Properties has cut its debt and hailed a strong forward order book as it enters the last month of its financial year.
Its share price moved higher by 0.13% to 382p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: