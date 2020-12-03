StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable asset management company Impax Asset Management hiked its final dividend after reporting a rise in assets under management on increased net inflows.
For the year ending 30 September 2020, assets under management increased 34% to £20.2 billion on net inflows of £3.5 billion, up from £1.4 billion.
Pre-tax profit fell to $16.7 million from £18.9 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 19% to £87.5 million.
The company proposed a final dividend of 6.8 pence per share, up from 4.0 pence last year, taking the total for the year to 8.6 pence per up 56%.
'This year the effects of COVID-19 have amplified many of the issues associated with investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, but recent events have also reinforced our investment case,' the company said.
