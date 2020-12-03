StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Eurasia Mining said the definitive feasibility study for its West Kytlim had been approved by the Russian State Committee on Reserves, paving the way to increase production at the mine in 2021.
In preparation for 2021 production, the company said it would acquire additional equipment to increase the production volumes in anticipation of the concurrent mining at several open pits.
'Early stripping, earth moving and stockpiling activities for 2021 production have already started,' the companys aid.
At 9:49am: [LON:EUA] Eurasia Mining PLC share price was 0p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
