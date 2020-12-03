StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold producer Rambler Metals and Mining has delayed a planned fundraising.
The company aimed to raise $5 million through equity issuance, note financing and conversion of loan notes, as it announced on 13 November 2020.
However, it has yet to produce the final documentation for the note financing, it said this morning. This is expected to be filed in the next 24 hours.
The company's directors said they remained confident of satisfying the requirements of the note financing. The deadline for this is 18 December 2020.
At 9:55am: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
