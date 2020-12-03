StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally has secured extensions to a number of UK contracts worth a combined £9.8 million, it announced this morning.
The company said the contracts related to its two Urgent Care Division subsidiaries, Vocare and Greenbrook Healthcare.
The two companies will continue to provide clinical assessment services, GP out-of-hours services, and urgent treatment centres across the north east of England, the Midlands and Greater London.
Totally CEO Wendy Lawrence said: 'Totally continues to adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the NHS and end-patients in this unpredictable environment, and we are confident that we are well positioned to meet any future fluctuations in demand, particularly as we enter the busy winter period.'
