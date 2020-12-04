Interim Result
07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/12/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
07/12/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)
08/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
08/12/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
09/12/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
09/12/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
09/12/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
10/12/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
10/12/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
10/12/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
10/12/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
11/12/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
Final Result
08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
08/12/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
09/12/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
09/12/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
10/12/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/12/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
10/12/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
10/12/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
AGM / EGM
07/12/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)
08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
09/12/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
09/12/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
09/12/2020 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
09/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
09/12/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
09/12/2020 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
10/12/2020 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
10/12/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
10/12/2020 Upland Resources Limited (UPL)
10/12/2020 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
10/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
10/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
10/12/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
10/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
10/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
10/12/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
10/12/2020 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
10/12/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
11/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/12/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
11/12/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
11/12/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
11/12/2020 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
Trading Statement
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
09/12/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
09/12/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
09/12/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/12/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
11/12/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
Ex-Dividend
08/12/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
08/12/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
10/12/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
10/12/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
10/12/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
10/12/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
10/12/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
10/12/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
10/12/2020 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
10/12/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
10/12/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
10/12/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
10/12/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
10/12/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
10/12/2020 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
10/12/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
10/12/2020 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
10/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
10/12/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
10/12/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
10/12/2020 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
10/12/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
