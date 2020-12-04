CA

07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index



CH

08/12/2020 06:45 unemployment



CN

06/12/2020 17:30 foreign exchange reserves

06/12/2020 17:30 trade data

09/12/2020 03:00 CPI

09/12/2020 03:00 PPI



DE

07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index

08/12/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment

09/12/2020 07:00 foreign trade

09/12/2020 07:00 labour cost index



ES

09/12/2020 08:00 industrial production



EU

08/12/2020 10:00 GDP

10/12/2020 12:45 ECB interest rate announcement

10/12/2020 13:30 ECB President Christine Lagarde press conference



FR

08/12/2020 07:45 foreign trade

08/12/2020 07:45 balance of payments

08/12/2020 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators

09/12/2020 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates

10/12/2020 07:45 industrial production index



IE

07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover

10/12/2020 11:00 CPI



JP

06/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 20 days of month

07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions

07/12/2020 23:30 household spending

07/12/2020 23:50 quarterly external debt & international investment position

07/12/2020 23:50 bank lending

07/12/2020 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates

07/12/2020 23:50 balance of payments

08/12/2020 05:00 economy watchers survey

08/12/2020 23:50 orders received for machinery

09/12/2020 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders

09/12/2020 23:50 business outlook survey

09/12/2020 23:50 corporate goods price index



UK

07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index

08/12/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor

09/12/2020 01:01 KPMG and REC UK report on jobs

10/12/2020 07:00 index of services

10/12/2020 07:00 index of production

10/12/2020 07:00 monthly GDP estimates

10/12/2020 07:00 trade data

10/12/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker



US

07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit

08/12/2020 13:30 revised productivity & costs

08/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

09/12/2020 12:00 MBA mortgage applications

09/12/2020 15:00 wholesale trade

09/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

10/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims

10/12/2020 13:30 CPI

10/12/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index

10/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report



