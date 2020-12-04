Interim Result

07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

07/12/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)

08/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)

08/12/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

09/12/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)

09/12/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

09/12/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

10/12/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

10/12/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

10/12/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

10/12/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

11/12/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)

16/12/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

16/12/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

17/12/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)



Final Result

08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

08/12/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

09/12/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

09/12/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)

10/12/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

10/12/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

10/12/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)

10/12/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

14/12/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

15/12/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

15/12/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

16/12/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

16/12/2020 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)

17/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)



AGM / EGM

07/12/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)

08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)

08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)

08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)

08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

09/12/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)

09/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

09/12/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

09/12/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)

09/12/2020 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)

09/12/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

09/12/2020 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

10/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

10/12/2020 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)

10/12/2020 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)

10/12/2020 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)

10/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

10/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

10/12/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)

10/12/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)

10/12/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

10/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)

10/12/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)

10/12/2020 Upland Resources Limited (UPL)

11/12/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)

11/12/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

11/12/2020 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)

11/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

11/12/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

14/12/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

14/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

14/12/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)

14/12/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)

14/12/2020 Celtic PLC (CCP)

14/12/2020 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

15/12/2020 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

15/12/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

15/12/2020 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)

16/12/2020 Oilex LD (OEX)

16/12/2020 United Carpets Group PLC (UCG)

16/12/2020 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)

16/12/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

16/12/2020 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)

16/12/2020 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)

16/12/2020 Eqtec PLC (EQT)

16/12/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

17/12/2020 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)

17/12/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

17/12/2020 SolGold PLC (SOLG)

17/12/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

17/12/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

17/12/2020 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)

17/12/2020 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

17/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

17/12/2020 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)

17/12/2020 Netcall PLC (NET)

17/12/2020 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

17/12/2020 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)

17/12/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

17/12/2020 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)

17/12/2020 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)

17/12/2020 Griffin Mining Limited (GFM)

18/12/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/12/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)

18/12/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)

18/12/2020 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)

18/12/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

18/12/2020 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)

19/12/2020 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)

21/12/2020 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)

21/12/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

21/12/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

21/12/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

22/12/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)

22/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

22/12/2020 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)

22/12/2020 Capital Limited (CAPD)

22/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

22/12/2020 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)

23/12/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

23/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)

23/12/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

23/12/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)

23/12/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)

23/12/2020 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)

24/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)

24/12/2020 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)

24/12/2020 88 Energy Limited (88E)



Trading Statement

08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

09/12/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

09/12/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

09/12/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

10/12/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

11/12/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

14/12/2020 Sthree PLC (STEM)

16/12/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)



Ex-Dividend

08/12/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

08/12/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

10/12/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

10/12/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

10/12/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

10/12/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

10/12/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)

10/12/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

10/12/2020 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)

10/12/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)

10/12/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

10/12/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

10/12/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

10/12/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

10/12/2020 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)

10/12/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

10/12/2020 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

10/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

10/12/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

10/12/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

10/12/2020 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

10/12/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com