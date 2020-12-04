StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency group Hunters Property confirmed media reports it had received a preliminary approach from The Property Franchise Group about a possible takeover.
The approach was 'preliminary, and the terms remain subject to ongoing discussion and to due diligence by both Hunters and TPFG,' the company said.
'Accordingly, there can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
