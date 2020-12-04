StockMarketWire.com - X-ray screening systems supplier Image Scan said annual performance topped its expectations as it swung to a profit thanks to a jump in sales.
For the year ended 30 September 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £113,000, compared with a loss of £2.4 million year-on-year as sales increased 50% to £3.5 million.
The company delivered a profit for the year that exceeded its earlier estimates, Image Scan said.
'The recent launch of the Axis-CXi cabinet X-ray machine is an exciting step forward for the company and should bring new customers and new sources of revenue,' it added.
