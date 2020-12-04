StockMarketWire.com - Property development company Great Portland Estates said it had let office space at The Hickman development on Whitechapel Road in East London to Four Communications, an integrated marketing and communications agency, for £1.1 million a year.
This transaction left a further 57,600 sq ft of which negotiations were ongoing on 20,600 sq ft.
Four was currently an existing GPE occupier at New City Court, SE1, but would vacate the building once the leases were complete at The Hickman.
The company planned to redevelop New City Court, subject to planning permission, to create an office development of circa 370,000 sq ft.
