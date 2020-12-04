StockMarketWire.com - Tool and equipment hire company HSS Hire detailed plans to raise gross proceeds of up to c.£54.0 million through an open offer of up to £35.5 million and placing of £18.6 million worth of shares.
Under the open offer, which closed on 3 December, the company had received valid acceptances for 84.45% of the 354,598,212 open offer shares available.
The capital raise would require shareholders backing at a meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 4 December.
At 8:42am: [LON:HSS] HSS Hire Grp Plc share price was 0p at 18.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: