StockMarketWire.com - Metal Tiger has subscribed for 141,956 units in Marimaca Copper Corp at a price of C$3.15 per unit, for a total investment of C$447,161 (approximately £257,000).

The AIM-listed investor in natural resource opportunities said it was part of Marimaca’s C$28.98 million equity financing which was announced as having closed on 3 December 2020.

Each unit consists of one common share in Marimaca and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of C$4.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the fundraise.

For the nine months ending 30 September 2020, Marimaca reported a net income of approximately $4.9 million and net assets of approximately $37.9 million.


At 9:43am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 20.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com