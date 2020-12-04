StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources has announced the commencement of exploration fieldwork on the South Ghanzi Project on the Kalahari copper belt in northwest Botswana.
South Ghanzi comprises two prospecting licences PL036/2020 and PL037/2020 with a total area of 1,294 sq km held in a 50% owned strategic joint venture with Kavango Resource.
The JV holds of a total 2,680 sq km portfolio of base and strategic metal project interests in Botswana which includes the South Ghanzi project.
Paul Johnson, chief executive of Power Metal Resources, said: "We are very excited to undertake ground exploration work at the South Ghanzi project, our highly prospective joint venture tenements on the Kalahari copper belt.
“The tried-and-tested regional exploration strategy of soil geochemistry, ground geophysics, follow-on airborne electromagnetic surveying techniques and drilling, has led to the discovery of a number of the high-profile adjacent copper deposits in close proximity to the JV.”
At 9:59am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
