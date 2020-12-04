StockMarketWire.com - Mining and trading company Glencore plans on becoming a net-zero emissions firm by 2050.
Glencore, which is one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of copper, cobalt and nickel, said it is aiming to reduce its total emissions footprint by 40% by 2035 on 2019 levels.
It will do this by investing in metals, reducing coal production and supporting deployment of low emission technologies.
Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive officer at Glencore, said: "A significant portion of Glencore's earnings is derived from the metals and minerals that enable the transition to a low-carbon economy.
“As the world prioritises renewable technologies, battery storage and electric mobility, our business is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for the commodities that underpin these future focused industries.
"Our ambition to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050 reflects our commitment to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement."
At 1:22pm: [LON:GLEN] Glencore PLC share price was 0p at 189.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
