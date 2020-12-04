StockMarketWire.com - Environmental infrastructure fund JLEN has acquired a minority stake in a portfolio of five UK compressed natural gas refuelling stations for heavy goods vehicles.
The investment has been made alongside other foresight funds and the developer and operator of the stations, CNG Fuels.
JLEN will also help fund the construction of a further pipeline of CNG refuelling stations as part of a national network.
The total investment, including the initial acquisition, is expected to be approximately £20 million over the next two to five years.
Richard Morse, chairman of JLEN, said: "We are pleased to make this investment into biomethane refuelling infrastructure, helping to decarbonise one of the most emission-intensive parts of the transport sector.
“We consider that this investment combines the two pillars of delivering better environmental performance and lower cost operations for customers, thereby supporting our investment case and we look forward to supporting the growth of a national biomethane refuelling network."
At 1:48pm: [LON:JLEN] Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
