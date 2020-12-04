StockMarketWire.com - Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg will retire during the first half of 2021, to be succeeded by Gary Nagle.
Nagle intends to relocate from Australia to Switzerland early next year and will work with Glasenberg to effect the transition.
Nagle has held senior roles in coal and ferroalloys in Colombia, South Africa and Australia.
Tony Hayward, Glencore chairman, said: "The board has worked with Ivan over the past two years to oversee a seamless transition to the next generation of leadership across Glencore's business. The fact that each department has promoted from within the group is a credit to the work done to ensure there is strength in depth.
“Gary has been on the board's radar for more than several years and was selected following a succession process overseen by the board. We are confident that he has the right skill set and qualities to lead the Glencore of tomorrow."
At 2:15pm: [LON:GLEN] Glencore PLC share price was 0p at 189.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
