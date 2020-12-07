StockMarketWire.com -

CA

07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index


DE

07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index


IE

07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover


JP

07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
07/12/2020 23:30 household spending
07/12/2020 23:50 quarterly external debt & international investment position
07/12/2020 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2020 23:50 bank lending
07/12/2020 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates


UK

07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index


US

07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit

