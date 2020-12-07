CA
07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
DE
07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index
IE
07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover
JP
07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
07/12/2020 23:30 household spending
07/12/2020 23:50 quarterly external debt & international investment position
07/12/2020 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2020 23:50 bank lending
07/12/2020 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
UK
07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com