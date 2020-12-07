StockMarketWire.com -

CH

08/12/2020 06:45 unemployment


DE

08/12/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


EU

08/12/2020 10:00 GDP


FR

08/12/2020 07:45 foreign trade
08/12/2020 07:45 balance of payments
08/12/2020 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators


JP

08/12/2020 05:00 economy watchers survey
08/12/2020 23:50 orders received for machinery


UK

08/12/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor


US

08/12/2020 13:30 revised productivity & costs
08/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

