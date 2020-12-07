Interim Result
08/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
08/12/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
Final Result
08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
AGM / EGM
08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)
08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
Trading Statement
08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Ex-Dividend
08/12/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
08/12/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
