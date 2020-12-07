StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said its Venn Life Sciences unit had won two new contracts.
The first was a Covid-19 study for a European pharmaceutical company that involved 200 patients in 50 sites across five countries.
Open Orphan said Venn's Paris team would manage the randomisation and supply management for a phase-two clinical trial.
The trial was evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combination treatment of two drugs, and the best supportive care for patients with moderate and severe Covid-19 in a hospitalised setting.
The other contract, also with a European pharmaceutical company, involved Venn's team in Breda, the Netherlands.
It would see Venn assist with project management, design and implementation of new processes related to clinical development to deliver process improvement.
'The contract, which starts immediately, will run until December 2021 delivering significant revenues for Venn,' Open Orphan said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: