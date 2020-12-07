StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics had announced positive data highlighting progress on a trial of a treatment for lymphocytic leukemia.
The data was released during the American Society of Hematology annual meeting held between 5 and 8 December.
The AUTO1 program involved Autlous's CAR T cell therapy, which was being investigated in an ongoing first-phase study.
Autolus had noted that data from the study suggested AUTO1's potential for transformational activity in adult patients.
It also noted that a Phase 1b/2 pivotal study for the AUTO1 programme was under way and enrolment projections have had to be adjusted in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It now expected to enroll patients throughout 2021 with a full data set in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
