StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure debt investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund achieved a positive first-half performance and stuck to its annual dividend target.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through September rose 6.9%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure declared an interim dividend of 3.125p per share, up from 3.0625p year-on-year, and reiterated its target for the full year of 6.25p per share.
'Amid a very uncertain and testing environment which endured throughout the first six months of our financial year, I am pleased to report that overall our portfolio has shown resilience,' chief executive Robert Jennings said.
'With vaccine protection expected to be rolled out over the coming months, it seems reasonable to hope that the economic environment in the second half will be less challenging.'
'Our expectation that our target dividend pay-out for 2020/21 will be fully cash covered reinforces the board's confidence in our ability to continue delivering on the company's objectives.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
