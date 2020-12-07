StockMarketWire.com - Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, confirmed it was in negotiations with the administrators of Debenhams' UK business regarding a potential rescue transaction for the latter's UK operations.
'Whilst Frasers Group hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams' biggest concession holder,' the company said.
'There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
