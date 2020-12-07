StockMarketWire.com - Safety company investor Marlowe said it had acquired employee assistance services group Network of Staff Supporters for an initial sum of £0.7 million.
The total enterprise value price was expected to be in the region of £0.8 million and includesda contingent cash earn-out expected to be in the region of £0.1 million.
Network of Staff Supporters was headquartered in Wrexham and provided services including counselling, critical incident support, mediation and wellbeing support.
It generated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of of £0.1 million on revenues of £0.5 million in the year through September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
