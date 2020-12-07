StockMarketWire.com - E-commerce urban and last-mile industrial warehouse investor Warehouse REIT said it had acquired Granby Industrial Estate in Milton Keynes for £17.5 million.
The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 5.7%, the company said.
Granby Industrial Estate, comprising 24 urban logistics and trade counter units, was opposite two leisure destinations: MK Dons Football Stadium and MK1 Shopping Park.
Warehouse REIT said the asset's appeal was further enhanced by being positioned just off the A5/A421 junction.
The 10-acre estate offered 147,000 square feet of gross lettable space, let to 16 tenants, across 19 of the 24 units, with occupiers including Toolstation, Sally Salon and an NHS Foundation Trust.
It generated total rental income of £1.1 million per annum equating to a low average rent of £7.20 per square fott, with almost half of the space secured for over eight years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: