Drug re-purposing specialist Nuformix said it had appointed Anne Brindley as its chief executive.

Brindley was previously CEO of Australia's Advent Pharmaceuticals, a specialty R&D company focused on generic inhaled products for global markets.

She also had been managing director of Respivert, a subsidiary of Janssen Pharmaceuticals. 'I now look forward to working with Anne and the rest of the board as I resume the role of non-executive chairman,' chairman Chris Blackwell said.



