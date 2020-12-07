StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop said it expected to generate higher first-half profit this year on increased sales.
The company's preliminary estimates for the six months to 29 November 2020 indicated pre-tax profit of not less than £90 million, up from £59 million last year, and sales of about £185 million, up from £148 million year-on-year.
Games Workshop also declared a dividend of 60 pence per share, to be paid on 25 January 2021 for shareholders on the register at 18 December 2020.
'We are delighted with the global team performance in the first half given the backdrop of major projects and some government restrictions,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
