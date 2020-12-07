StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider to small business 1pm said it had changed its name to Time Finance.
A resolution about the name change was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting last month.
The name change had since been formally registered at Companies House.
Trading of the company's shares on AIM would commence under the new name from Tuesday with the new ticker 'TIME'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
