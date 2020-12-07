StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countrywide said it was reviewing a takeover offer of 325 pence per share from Connells.
The offer from Connells comes less than a week after Alchemy partners revised their proposal for the company.
Countrywide said it would evaluate the merits of the Connells offer in consultation with 'the company's major shareholders, together with all other available options for the company, including (but not limited to) the revised proposal from Alchemy ... and a capital raise from existing shareholders of the company.'
Alchemy had until 5.00 p.m. on 30 December 2020, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company or walk away.
At 8:22am: [LON:CWD] Countrywide Plc share price was 0p at 208.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
