StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital Arix Bioscience said its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics had presented positive new data highlighting progress on its Auto1 programme, the company's CAR T leukemia cell therapy.
The data was being presented during the American Society of Hematology All-Virtual Annual Meeting, held between December 5-8, 2020.
Of the 19 patients evaluable for efficacy, 16, or 84% of patients achieved minimum residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response at one month.
Most notably, the durability of remissions was highly encouraging.
Across all treated patients, event free survival (EFS) at six and 12 months was 69% and 52% respectively.
Median EFS and overall survival has not been reached at a median follow up of 16.9 months (range up to 30.5 months).
'Our phase 1b/2 pivotal study is under way, however, with the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, enrolment projections have had to be adjusted. We now expect to enroll patients throughout 2021 with a full data set in 2022,' Autolas said.
At 8:53am: [LON:ARIX] Arix Bioscience Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: