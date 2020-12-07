StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Energean said it had entered into an 30-day exclusivity arrangement with an affiliate of Kerogen Capital regarding a potential acquisition of Kerogen's 30% stake in Energean Israel.
On 7 December 2020, Energean and Kerogen entered into an agreement granting a 30-day period of exclusivity for the purposes of negotiating the potential transaction.
'If an agreement can be reached on the potential transaction, Energean's shareholding in Energean Israel Limited will increase from 70% to 100%,' the company said.
The terms of the potential transaction remained subject to discussion and there can be no certainty that a transaction will proceed, the company added.
At 8:58am: [LON:ENOG] Energean PLC share price was 0p at 677.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: