StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM Advanced Communications said that its subsidiary Celitron had delivered the first insect protein facility to an unnamed company.
The customer, headquartered in Belgium, intended to use the group's solution to produce insect protein powder, used as a substitute for fishmeal and oils, that could be used in aquaculture feed.
The group expected to 'receive orders from this customer for further instruments in due course,' BATM Said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
