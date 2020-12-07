StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pembridge Resources said a third shipment of copper concentrate had been dispatched from the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada.
The shipment last Thursday left the port of Skagway on board the bulk carrier Ernst Oldendorff on its way to Niihama, Japan.
The load of 3,900 wet metric tonnes represented the mine's production from August, when the second shipment was made.
Pembridge said 90% of the copper content of the concentrate had been hedged at a price of $3.498 per pound.
'The Minto mine continues to produce concentrate and will be able to transport further loads to Skagway when the annual ice bridge across the river becomes available in the new year,' it said.
At 9:03am: [LON:PERE] Pembridge Resources Plc share price was 0p at 3.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: