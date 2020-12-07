StockMarketWire.com - Iconic Labs said JOE and HER media group would receive an equity investment and the rights to content across multiple sports from Premier Sports after entering into a strategic partnership.
'This strategic partnership means that JOE and HER will become the exclusive UK and Irish digital home of the sports media rights in Premier Sports portfolio...' the company said.
Iconic Labs intended to co-produce sports shows for use by JOE and HER together with Premier Sport in an approach whereby the shows would be simulcast to both digital and broadcast audiences.
At 9:13am: [LON:ICON] share price was 0p at 0.01p
