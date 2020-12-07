StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tullow Oil said it and joint venture partners had received extensions to exploration licences in Kenya to the end of 2021.
The extensions for blocks 10BB and 13T followed approval of a work programme and budget for next year by the African's nation's mining and petroleum ministry.
Tullow Oil reiterated that the extensions would allow the partners to re-assess plans and design an economic project at low oil prices.
At 9:25am: [LON:TLW] Tullow Oil PLC share price was 0p at 22.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: