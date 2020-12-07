StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control company Byotrol swung to a first-half profit after sales more than trebled amid a pandemic-led surge in demand.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £959,000 compared with a loss of £624,000 year-on-year as revenue rose to £6.7 million from £2.2 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected sales to settle at levels 'significantly higher than pre-COVID, and our order book remains consistently higher now than at any other point in our history.'
At 9:31am: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was 0p at 6.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
