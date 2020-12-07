StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company 88 Energy said it had signed a contract with All American Oilfield to drill the Merlin and Harrier wells at its project Peregrine, located in Alaska.
'Both wells are planned for drilling to a Total Depth of ~6,000' in order to intersect the prospective Nanushuk topset horizons that are located on trend to existing discoveries to the north of the project area,' the company said.
Permitting and planning remained on schedule for the spud of Merlin-1 in mid to late February 2021, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
